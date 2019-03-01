Hale man partially ejected from vehicle during crash; later arrested by patrol

The Highway Patrol reports a Hale man sustained minor injuries when he was partially ejected from a vehicle in Carroll County Thursday night and was later arrested.

Fifty-six-year-old Steven Nier was transported to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton.

Nier drove east on Route C when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Route Z. The vehicle then ran off the east side of Route Z into a ditch and overturned before partially ejecting him.

The Patrol arrested Nier on accusations of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop a stop sign resulting in a crash and was released.

The vehicle was totaled in the crash and Nier did not wear a safety device. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the crash scene.