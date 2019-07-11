Hale man injured when vehicle strikes farm tractor

The Highway Patrol reports a Hale man sustained moderate injuries when a vehicle struck the implement on a farm tractor in Carroll County Wednesday morning.

An ambulance transported 86 year old Lee Fisher to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton. The driver of the tractor, 51-year-old Christopher Scheid of Marshall, was reported as not injured.

Both vehicles traveled west on Route M when the vehicle Fisher drove impacted the tractor’s implement about seven-tenths of a mile east of County Road 261. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lane.

Fisher’s vehicle was totaled, and Scheid’s tractor received minor damage. The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices.