Hale man injured in three-vehicle crash in Miller County

The Highway Patrol reports a Hale man sustained moderate injuries when the dump truck he drove overturned in a three-vehicle accident in Miller County Friday, June 12th.

An ambulance transported 43 year old Jeremy Norris to the Lake Regional Hospital. No injuries were reported for the drivers of the other vehicles, a 16 year old boy and 70 year old Karen Bunch, both of Eldon.

The pickup truck, driven by the teen, reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign on Village Marina Road and pulled into the path of the dump truck at Route W. The dump truck struck the pickup and crossed the center of the road before striking the car, driven by Bunch, and overturning. The pickup and car were totaled, and the dump truck received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes Bunch wore a safety device, while Norris and the teen did not.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 3 Shares