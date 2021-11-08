Hale man charged with multiple offenses after arrest on Friday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Hale man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County on November 5 faces multiple charges.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 40-year old Robert Joe Singer has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender as well as the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less as a prior drug offender, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility as a first offense. He also has been charged with an infraction of the driver or front-seat passenger’s failure to wear a properly adjusted or fastened safety belt.

Singer’s bond is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 9.

Court documents accuse Singer of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs on U. S. Highway 65 half of a mile south of Southeast 20th Street on November 5. Court documents indicate he has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated four times in three counties since November 2003.

Singer is also accused of possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana and a pipe, operating a motor vehicle upon which financial responsibility was not maintained, and failing to wear a properly adjusted or fastened safety belt.

