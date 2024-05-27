Hail and strong winds hit Mercer, Sullivan and Macon counties

May 27, 2024
Severe weather struck Mercer, Sullivan, and Macon counties on Sunday, May 26, 2024, bringing hail and strong winds, as reported by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, MO.

Mercer County

  • 9:00 PM: Law enforcement reported hail with an estimated diameter of 1.00 inch in Mercer.
  • 9:12 PM: A thunderstorm wind gust estimated at 60 mph was recorded 5 miles southeast of Mercer by the public.
  • 9:15 PM: Hail with an estimated diameter of 1.50 inches was observed 5 miles southeast of Mercer by the public.
  • 9:20 PM: The public reported hail with an estimated diameter of 2.00 inches 5 miles southeast of Mercer.

Sullivan County

  • 9:47 PM: Amateur radio reported hail with an estimated diameter of 1.75 inches 4 miles northwest of Milan.
  • 9:51 PM: Hail with an estimated diameter of 2.00 inches was observed 1 mile northeast of Milan by the public.
  • 9:55 PM: The public reported hail with an estimated diameter of 1.75 inches 8 miles north-northwest of Winigan, cracking windshields.

Macon County

  • 10:33 PM: The public measured a 3.00-inch hailstone in Macon.
  • 10:35 PM: Macon County dispatch reported tennis ball-sized hail (2.50 inch) at Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
  • 10:37 PM: The public observed hail with an estimated diameter of 1.00 inches 1 mile west-northwest of Ethel.
  • 10:38 PM: Hail with an estimated diameter of 1.25 inches was observed 1 mile north of Macon by the public, with accompanying 50 mph winds.
  • 11:05 PM: Macon County dispatch reported 60 mph winds and downed tree limbs in Macon during the second storm. Hail with an estimated diameter of 1.00 inch was also reported.
