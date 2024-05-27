Hail and strong winds hit Mercer, Sullivan and Macon counties

Severe weather struck Mercer, Sullivan, and Macon counties on Sunday, May 26, 2024, bringing hail and strong winds, as reported by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, MO.

Mercer County

9:20 PM : The public reported hail with an estimated diameter of 2.00 inches 5 miles southeast of Mercer.

9:15 PM : Hail with an estimated diameter of 1.50 inches was observed 5 miles southeast of Mercer by the public.

9:12 PM : A thunderstorm wind gust estimated at 60 mph was recorded 5 miles southeast of Mercer by the public.

9:00 PM : Law enforcement reported hail with an estimated diameter of 1.00 inch in Mercer.

Sullivan County

9:55 PM : The public reported hail with an estimated diameter of 1.75 inches 8 miles north-northwest of Winigan, cracking windshields.

9:51 PM : Hail with an estimated diameter of 2.00 inches was observed 1 mile northeast of Milan by the public.

9:47 PM : Amateur radio reported hail with an estimated diameter of 1.75 inches 4 miles northwest of Milan.

Macon County

10:33 PM: The public measured a 3.00-inch hailstone in Macon.

10:35 PM: Macon County dispatch reported tennis ball-sized hail (2.50 inch) at Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

10:37 PM: The public observed hail with an estimated diameter of 1.00 inches 1 mile west-northwest of Ethel.

10:38 PM: Hail with an estimated diameter of 1.25 inches was observed 1 mile north of Macon by the public, with accompanying 50 mph winds.