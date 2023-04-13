Gusty winds keep fire crews in Mercer County busy with multiple calls

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Gusty winds and warm temperatures have created elevated fire weather danger recently, and the Mercer County Fire Protection District has responded to multiple calls.

One call involved a grass fire on Hallmark Avenue on April 7th. The fire department reports that while crews were finishing up with that, an additional call came in for a fire that spread into the timber at 21768 Route CC.

The Cainsville Fire Department was requested, and Mercer County crews responded after the Hallmark fire was completely extinguished. Mercer County Ambulance responded to check on an individual with minor burns.

Mercer County Fire was dispatched twice on April 8th. One call was south of Princeton on U. S. Highway 65 and involved an unreported controlled burn.

The second call was for a timber fire at 17109 Clarence Place. The fire department reports firefighters were on the scene for several hours putting out the fire, which was mostly only reachable by foot.

Mercer County Fire returned to the Clarence Place location on April 9th for a report of a controlled burn that was started but was allegedly no longer being watched.

The fire department notes that if someone starts a controlled burn, it is that person’s responsibility to ensure the fire does not encroach on a neighbor’s property.

Controlled burns should be reported to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office to prevent firefighters from being called where they are not needed. The sheriff’s office can be called at 660-748-3165.

Related