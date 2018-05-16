Guns-N-Hoses event to feature Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf

The Trenton Police Department announces KC Wolf of the Kansas City Chiefs will be at the Battle of the Badges.

The police department will play the Trenton Fire Department in the Sixth Annual Guns ‘N’ Hoses Charity Basketball Game in the Trenton High School gym Saturday night to benefit the Lieutenant Eric Lorenz First Responders Scholarship Fund.

Doors will be open at 6 o’clock, and tip-off will be at 6:30. Admission costs $5 for adults, $2 for children, and is free for children age five and younger. Tickets will be available at the door. There will also be concessions and a raffle.

The Chula Farmers Coop sponsors KC Wolf’s appearance at the Battle of the Badges.

