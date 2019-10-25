Gun and Dog Trade Show set for Saturday near Ridgeway

Guns and dogs can be sold or traded at the Seventh Annual Gun and Dog Trade Show near Ridgeway on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

The event will be held at a residence by a pond north of Ridgeway on Route T starting at 8 o’clock in the morning. There is to be a sign identifying the location.

Spokesperson Tracy McLean says there will be treeing contests and swim races for dogs. The Ridgeway High School junior and senior classes will sell food. There is no cost for admission or to set up.

Contact McLean for more information on the Gun and Dog Trade Show at 660-425-0634.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 10 Shares