Guilty pleas lead to probation and prison sentences in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court

Several defendants appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, where guilty pleas were entered, and probations were granted. Presiding Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson oversaw the cases, which also involved prison sentences.

Trenton resident Samantha Ratkovich pleaded guilty to stealing a motorcycle on June 1. The court suspended sentence imposition and placed her on five years of supervised probation, ordering Ratkovich to pay $4,487 in restitution.

Another Trenton resident, Dakota Leroy Wendt, admitted guilt to charges of persistent offender driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked or suspended license on November 4. Wendt received a suspended sentence and was placed on five years of supervised probation. The court mandated his participation in the Healing House program, payment of $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund, a $130 recoupment fee, and court costs.

Garrett Marshall Runnels pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault as of December 2. After suspending the imposition of a sentence, the court placed Runnels on five years of supervised probation. He was ordered to undergo an evaluation, follow all recommendations, pay $722 in restitution, donate $300 to the law enforcement fund, and cover court costs.

St. Joseph resident Jay Bee Basket Junior admitted guilt to three counts from March of last year: stealing a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and theft of $750 or more. Basket received a four-year sentence for each count, to be served concurrently with the Department of Corrections, along with an order to pay $21,350 in restitution.

Christina Carol Davis of Trenton pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 in August of 2020. Davis was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections, but the sentence was stayed, and she was placed on five years of supervised probation.

Charles Lee Duncan from Spickard acknowledged a probation violation. The court revoked his probation and ordered him to serve a three-year prison sentence at the Department of Corrections for third-degree felony assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, both from July of last year.

Braymer resident Keylee Erika Vestal admitted to a probation violation. The court revoked her probation and ordered her to serve a three-year sentence with the Department of Corrections for first-degree felony harassment from July 2018.

Trenton resident Richard Eldon Tunnell also admitted to violating probation. The court revoked his probation and ordered him to serve a previously imposed four-year sentence for felony possession of a controlled substance on August 14. This sentence is concurrent with another case involving alleged failure to register as a sex offender.

St. Joseph resident Tomas Nieves admitted to a probation violation. The court revoked his probation and ordered him to serve a seven-year term for each count of delivery or possession of a controlled substance in a county jail and felony drug possession of synthetic cannabinoids, plus four years for unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia, all from May 27.

Trenton resident Robert Eugene Ewing had his probation revoked after admitting to a violation. The court ordered him to serve a four-year sentence with the Department of Corrections for an original charge of alleged failure to register as a sex offender, with credit for time served awaiting disposition.

Lathrop resident David Lee Miller admitted to a probation violation. The court continued his probation with additional conditions, including “court-ordered detention sanctions” with the Department of Corrections. Miller’s original charge in Grundy County from July of last year in possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid.

Gallatin resident Ashton Chad Arndt admitted to a probation violation. The court continued his probation, ordering Arndt to spend one weekend in jail. His original charge was unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting, on January 8.