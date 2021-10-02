Guided hikes to be held at Crowder State Park with special attraction during weekend of Missouri Day festival

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A two-mile guided hike will be held at Crowder State Park west of Trenton October 23rd. The Redbud Fall Hike will start at the campground amphitheater that morning at 10 o’clock.

Park staff will discuss plants, trees, and animals along the way.

Crowder State Park describes Redbud Trail as moderately rugged. It allows visitors to cross dry creek beds.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring water.

Staff of Crowder State Park west of Trenton will point out fall foliage and other features during guided bus tours Missouri Day weekend.

The Fall Colors Bus Tours will leave the equestrian parking lot October 16th and 17th about every half hour from 1 o’clock to 3:30. The tours will go to the Thompson Cemetery area.

Participants are encouraged to wear insect repellent. Social distancing measures will be practiced.

Park staff members at Crowder State Park invite the public to the Tall Oaks Trail fall hike from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9.

Participants should meet at the campground amphitheater at 10 a.m. to begin the guided 4.2-mile hike on Tall Oaks Trail.

Park staff will discuss plants, trees and animals along the trail. Tall Oaks Trail is a diverse trail that allows visitors to traverse a wide variety of the natural communities found throughout the park.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes and insect repellent.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Related