GRVCO presents Summer Concert, “Sunlit Silence,” on June 15

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra (GRVCO) will present its annual Summer Concert, “Sunlit Silence,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, in the Trenton R-IX Performing Arts Center. The event will feature a variety of music. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. following the dress rehearsal.

GRVCO musicians represent 15 Missouri communities: Altamont, Cameron, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Jameson, Jamesport, Laredo, Ludlow, Newtown, Pattonsburg, Princeton, Trenton, Weatherby, and Winston.

The GRV Orchestra will open the program with “Radetsky March,” followed by “English Folk Song Suite,” “Out of Africa,” “American Folk Rhapsody,” and “The Magnificent Seven.”

The GRV Choir will then perform. The GRVCO Choir and Orchestra will combine for “He Never Failed Me Yet.” Next, they will perform a piece commissioned for their 15th Season Celebration, composed and conducted by Jonathan T. Krinke. “Sunlit Silence” will be dedicated to the late Buddy Hannaford, one of the founders and the original orchestra conductor.

Tyler Busick is the conductor of the GRV Choir, and Chris Thomas is the GRV Orchestra conductor. Sonja Wimer accompanies the choir, while Barb Cox will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

GRVCO is a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on donations, as it has no sponsors. All performances are free due to the support of the Donor’s Club and anonymous donors who contribute to concerts. Financial support helps provide the funds necessary to continue the organization’s mission. Information on the Donor’s Club will be available at the door.

For additional information, visit the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra website and like GRVCO on Facebook.

Join GRVCO on June 15 for an evening of enjoyment and the opportunity to meet the musicians following the concert in the THS Commons.

