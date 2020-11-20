Grundy R-5 to close buildings due to spike in COVID-19 cases; instruction to continue by virtual format

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 School District buildings will be closed to students on November 23rd and 24th due to the recent spike in county COVID-19 cases, the potential loss of staff, quarantined students, and close contact conditions.

Superintendent Phillip Fox says instruction will continue those days using a virtual format. The situation will be explained to students on November 20th, and material will be sent home for the two days of instruction.

The buildings will be cleaned November 23rd and 24th in preparation for classroom instruction. Lunch and breakfast will be available to students.

Grundy R-5 will return to in-person instruction on November 30th.

