The Grundy R-5 School District has announced dates of enrollment information as well as open room opportunities.

The hours for Tuesday, August 7th are from 8 to 11 o’clock in the morning and from 12 to 2:30 in the afternoon.

Open rooms at the elementary school in Humphreys will be August 14th from 4 o’clock until 5:30. 7th grade and new student orientation are at 6 o’clock.

The first day of classes in the Grundy R-5 School District is August 16th.

