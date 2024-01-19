Grundy R-5 school calendar set for 2024-2025 academic year

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 school calendar on January 17. The first day of school will be August 20, and the last day is scheduled for May 16, 2025.

The board approved a $4 million umbrella insurance policy from the Missouri United School Insurance Council. The policy will cost $1,661.93.

Candidate filings were reviewed. Incumbents Mary Lentz and Kaleb Shiflett filed for the two available positions. As a result, no election will be held.

Following a closed session, the board approved Lindsey Rhoades as an elementary coach for both the boys’ and girls’ teams. Haley Hanes has been named the assistant coach.

The board accepted a resignation/retirement from Custodian Jolene Grindstaff.

Related