Grundy R-5 High School holds award assembly; Students of the Quarter named

Grundy R-V High School held their Award Assembly on May 17th with Randy Huffman, high school principal, presenting Perfect Attendance Awards for the year to the following four students Weston Carver, Logan Foster, Aiden Gann, & Nicholas Mann-Smiley
The Principal’s Award was presented to Macy Saul.
The Kansas City Royals offers a Royals Honors Program, which allowed our school to choose ten students based on attendance, academics, contribution to school, service, and citizenship. These students were provided with two complimentary ticket vouchers to be guest of the Royals at their choice of one of the two Royal Honors Days. Chosen were Ellen Baxter, Logan Foster, Ada Fox, Tracer Golden, Rylee Johnson, Grace Larson, Cooper Lewis, Macy Saul, Robert Urich & Tanner Williams
2018 Map Awards were also presented for scoring Proficient or Advanced on spring 2018
MAP & EOC exams to the following students:
Proficient:
Communications Arts: Corbin Axtell, Cooper Coffman, Slade Hill, Seanacie Ireland, Cole Peterson, Aidan Rains, Daya Allnutt, Austin Blair, Briana Carpio, & Aubrey Gann
Mathematics: Raegen Griswold, Slade Hill, Seanacie Ireland, Molly Milazzo, Aidan Rains, Daya Allnutt, Tracer Golden, Ellen Baxter, Briana Carpio, Aubrey Gann, Anna Milazzo, Jandie Peterson, & Parker Christy
Government: Ellen Baxter, Anna Milazzo, Jandie Peterson, Mayce Axtell, Lucas Brill, Ada Fox, & Rylee Johnson
Advanced
Communications Arts: Raegen Griswold, Nicholas Mann-Smiley, Molly Milazzo, Carly Smith, Layton Stonger, Fletcher Christy, Tracer Golden, Ellen Baxter, Anna Milazzo, Jandie Peterson, Robert Urich, & Tanner Williams
Mathematics: Corbin Axtell, Nicholas Mann-Smiley, Carly Smith, Layton Stonger, Cole Peterson, Fletcher Christy, Parker Christy, Anna Milazzo, & Cooper Lewis
Government: Robert Urich, Tanner Williams, & Cooper Lewis
**********************************
Mr. Bunnell, Physical Education, Health, & Science Instructor presented awards to the top students:
7th Grade Science Layton Stonger
7th Grade P.E./Health Corbin Axtell
8th Grade Science Cole Peterson
8th Grade P.E./Health Aidan Rains
High School Health Kendra Betz
High School Phy Ed Alissa Webb
Physical Science Logan Foster
*********************************
Mrs Trisha Sharp, Art Instructor presented the following awards:
Junior High Artist of the Year: 7th Grade –Nicholas Mann-Smiley
8th Grade – Skylar Bonnett
High School Artist of the Year: Taylor Brunelle
Most Valuable Artists: Emily Spears & Kaitlyn Wilson
Most Improved in Drawing: Alex Littleton & Daya Allnutt
Most Improved in Painting: Ada Fox & Felisha Anderson
Future Professional Artist:: Abigail Mathews & Aubrey Gann
Most Improved Artist: Kendra Betz & Alissa Webb
**************************************
Mrs. Amy Axtell, Business instructor presented Certificates of Excellence to the following students:
Computer Applications 2nd Period
Daya Allnutt Caden Gann
Emma Baxter Tracer Golden
Fletcher Christy Abigail Mathews
Logan Foster Anna Milazzo
Aiden Gann Abby Webb
Computer Applications 4th Period
Weston Carver
Parker Christy
Ada Fox
Rylee Johnson
Grace Larson
Cooper Lewis
Macy Saul
Emily Spears
Yearbook
Morgan Axtell
Emma Baxter
Alissa Webb
Tanner Williams
8th Grade Computers
Skylar Bonnett
Cole Peterson
Aidan Rains
7th Grade Computers & Careers
Corbin Axtell
Seanacie Ireland
Molly MIlazzo
Carly Griswold
Future Business Leaders of America
Award for advancing to State
Mayce Axtell
Morgan Axtell
Emma Baxter
Parker Christy
Rylee Johnson
Cooper Lewis
Tanner Williams
*************************************
Senior High Quiz Bowl Participants were presented Award Pins by Mr. Bob Shipley to:
Anna Milazzo, Robert Urich, Mayce Axtell, Taylor Brunelle, & Kendra Betz
HDC Sr High First Team All-Conference – Robert Urich
*************************************
Mr. Dixon Munday, Language Arts Instructor, presented awards to the top students in each class:
Great Books 1. Kyle Bower 2. Caleb Brazel
English 101 1. Robert Urich 2. Jandie Peterson
English 102 1. Tanner Williams 2. Robert Urich
Folklore 1. Lucas Brill
Mythology 1. Lucas Brill 2. Kaitlyn Wilson
ACT Prep 1. Briana Carpio 2. Haven Sharp
Creative Writing 1. Austin Blair 2. Lane Kenley
American Literature 1. Alec Littleton 2. Caleb Brazel
College Speech 1. Emma Baxter 2. Mayce Axtell
World Literature 1. Tanner Williams 2. Emma Baxter
**************************************
Mrs. Courtney’s Awards, English Instructor, presented the following awards:
7th Reading
- Layton Stonger
- (tie) Raegen Griswold
Carly Smith
7th Lang. Arts
- Layton Stonger
- (tie) Raegen Griswold and Carly Smith
7th Grade Study Skills
- Raegen Griswold
- Carly Smith
8th Reading
- Cole Peterson
- Skylar Bonnett
8th Lang. Arts
- Aidan Rains
- Skylar Bonnett
8th Grade Study Skills
- Aidan Rains
- Skylar Bonnett
Lang. Arts I
- Fletcher Christy
- Logan Foster
Lang. Arts II
- Cooper Lewis
- Rylee Johnson
Applied Communications
-
Ellen Baxter
-
Jandie Peterson
***************************************
Mrs. Jessica Webb, Cheer Coach, presented the following awards:
Receiving High School Cheerleading Letters or Bars were Emma Baxter, Taylor Brunelle, Aubrey Gann, Rylee Johnson, Grace Larson, Abigail Mathews, Dorothy
Mathews, Anna Milazzo, Macy Saul, Abby Webb, & Alissa Webb
***************************************
Girls Softball Coach Tiffany Carver presented letters, bars, & patches to the Girls Softball team members and All-Conference & All-District Certificates were presented to Anna Milazzo.
Baseball Coach Ethan Bunnell presented letters, bars & patches to the Baseball team.
Jr High Basketball Coaches Ethan Bunnell & Leetta Fordyce presented letters, bars, & patches to the Jr High Boys & Girls Basketball teams
High School Basketball Coaches Steve Wells & Leetta Fordyce presented letters, bars, & patches to the Boys & Girls High School basketball teams.
Certificates & Patches were presented to:
Morgan Axtell – All Conference 1st Team, All District, All Northwest Area Media Team
Aubrey Gann – All Conference 2nd Team
Caden Gann – All Conference 2nd Team & All District
Cooper Lewis – Honorable Mention
Lions All-Star Award was presented to: Morgan Axtell & Wayne Baxter
**********************************
Track Coach Jessica Parsons recognized Jr & Sr High Boys & Girls Track Teams.
Participation:
Skylar Bonnett, Molly Milazzo, Slade Hill, Corbin Axtell, Cooper Coffman, Aidan Rains, Cole Peterson, Daya Allnutt, Ada Fox, Abigail Mathews, Grace Larson, Aubrey Gann, Emma Baxter, Mayce Axtell, Parker Christy, Cooper Lewis, Caden Gann, Aidan Gann, Wayne Baxter, Weston Carver, Fletcher Christy, and Logan Foster
All-Conference: Winning the Event
Skylar Bonnett: 800 m
Abigail Mathews: 100 m
Wayne Baxter: Triple Jump & long jump
Aubrey Gann: 800m
Cole Peterson: 100 m Hurdles
Jr High 4×100 Relay: Aidan Rains, Corbin Axtell, Cole Peterson, & Cooper Coffman
Corbin Axtell: Discus
All-District/Sectional Qualifier:
Wayne Baxter: Triple Jump
Most Valuable Manager:
Morgan Axtell
Bri Carpio
High Point Award:
Jr. High Girl: Skylar Bonnett – 124 pts
Jr. High Boy: Cole Peterson – 122 pts
High School Girl: Aubrey Gann – 101 pts
High School Boy: Wayne Baxter 107 pts