Grundy County R-5 FFA will host a veterans meal and assembly next week.

All veterans are welcome to the free meal at the high school in Galt Monday morning at 11:30 and the assembly in the new gym at 12:30. The assembly is to consist of students reading poems, elementary students singing, and each branch of the military being honored.

Contact Vocational Ag Instructor Cheyenne Martin to reserve a spot for the veteran’s meal and assembly at the Grundy R-5 High School at 660-673-6511.

