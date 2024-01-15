Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet Wednesday

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education Meets Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Business Room of the High School in Galt.

Old business topics include a transportation report, updates on construction, and the annual performance review. Information will be provided on the board of education candidate filings, the calendar options for 2024-25, and the umbrella policy for insurance coverage. Reports will be given by the school principals.

An executive session is scheduled to discuss personnel matters and student discipline.

