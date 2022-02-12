Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet on Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education will discuss the senior trip next week. The board will meet on February 16th at 6 pm.

Other items on the agenda include a transportation report, COVID-19 information, Elementary, and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, an insurance update and total wellness evaluation, a social worker for the district, and a review of a coop agreement with Newtown-Harris. There is also to be a discussion of bids for mowing, Missouri Unified School Insurance Council Scholarship applicants, a Sullivan County memorandum of understanding for emergency shelter sights, and uniforms for junior high basketball teams.

The agenda also includes a closed session for personnel records, employees, and student discipline.

Related