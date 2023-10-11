Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet on Thursday, October 12

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education is set to discuss lead testing information on October 12. The meeting will take place in the high school business room at 6 p.m.

In addition to lead testing, the board’s agenda includes updates on transportation, construction, and memorial benches. Middle school softball, snow removal, and a safety grant are also topics of discussion. Furthermore, a closed session has been scheduled for the same day to address personnel records, employee matters, and student discipline.