Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet on June 16

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education next week will discuss the opening of school next year and COVID-19 requirements. The board will meet on June 16 at 6 o’clock.

Other items on the agenda include Missouri Consultants for Education policy updates as well as updates on maintenance for the summer, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, the bus barn, and the playground. Other topics include involvement in the A-Plus program, the preliminary budget, and Algebra 2 instruction with Newtown.

A closed session is also on the agenda for the Grundy R-5 Board of Education’s meeting on June 16th to discuss employees and student discipline.

