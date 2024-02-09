Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet on Feb. 12

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education will discuss athletic competitions. The board will meet in the high school business room on February 12th at 6 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include construction, transportation, and senior trip updates; a technology assessment and review; and a memorandum of understanding with Missouri State University. The agenda for February 12th’s Grundy R-5 Board of Education meeting also includes a closed session for individual personnel records, employees, and student discipline.

