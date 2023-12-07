Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet on Dec 13

An audit review will be scheduled for the upcoming Grundy County R-5 Board of Education meeting. The board is set to convene at the elementary school on December 13 at 6 p.m.

The agenda includes a variety of topics, such as updates on construction projects, a review and update of the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, board filings, adjustments to admission prices for basketball games, and an update on the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3.

Additionally, a closed session is planned for the Grundy R-5 Board of Education meeting on December 13, focusing on individual personnel records, employee matters, and student discipline.