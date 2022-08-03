Grundy R-5 Board of Education to hold a tax rate hearing

Local News August 3, 2022 KTTN News
Grundy County R-5 School District website
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing before its regular meeting next week. The hearing will start at the high school on August 10th at 6 pm. The proposed rate is $5.9207.

The board will consider approval of eligibility criteria for free and reduced lunches at the meeting at 6:15. Other items on the agenda include a maintenance update and walk-through, construction updates, approval of a special education model for the district, review, and approval of preliminary bus routes, and review and approval of the Annual Secretary of the Board Report.

A closed session is also on the agenda for the Grundy R-5 Board of Education meeting on August 10th for personnel records, employees, and student discipline.

