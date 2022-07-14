Grundy R-5 Board of Education sets lunch prices and minimum salary for teachers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education revisited the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant on July 13th and approved participation in the grant program this year. The grant gives funding from the state to raise teacher salaries to $38,000 per year. Staff members over the $38,000 per year salary will receive a stipend, which will be district supported.

The board approved participation in the federal school lunch program for the 2022-2023 school year, and prices were set for lunch and breakfast. The lunch prices are $2.80 for the high school and adults and $2.70 for the elementary school. The breakfast prices are $1.40 for the high school, $1.30 for the elementary school, and $1.60 for adults.

The board approved the sale of the high school gym scoreboard to the Spickard School District for $100.

A memorandum of understanding was approved with Preferred Family Healthcare allowing Preferred Family counselors to work with Grundy R-5 students at no cost to the district.

Elementary and high school student handbooks were approved. A used refrigerator was declared as surplus property and the tax rate hearing was set for August 10th at 6 p.m.

After a closed session, it was announced the board offered extra duty contracts for the 2022-2023 school year. The contracts were offered to Samantha Miller for boys and girls junior high school basketball head coach and assistant varsity softball coach and Kylie Littleton for head varsity softball coach.