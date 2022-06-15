Grundy R-5 Board of Education reviews end of year expenses and preliminary budget

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education June 14th reviewed end-of-year expenses and a preliminary budget. A final budget will be approved at a meeting on June 29th at 6 p.m.

The district’s investments were reviewed. The board directed the administration to investigate better investment opportunities and report on June 29th.

A transfer was approved of $120,000 from the Operations Fund to the Capital Projects Fund.

The board discussed the state-sponsored voluntary salary grant program to raise pay for teachers to $38,000 on the salary schedule. After a review of documents, the matter was tabled until June 29th.

District participation in the A+ Program was approved for next school year.

After a closed session, it was announced the board hired Josiah Holloway to be a full-time bus driver for Grundy R-5 for next school year.