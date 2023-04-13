Grundy R-5 Board of Education reports on meeting held April 12th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education April 12th approved salaries and insurance.

Approval was given to steps for experience and a three percent increase to the base salary for certified staff for next school year. The new base will be $33,874. A three percent increase was also approved for non-certified staff members.

The board approved an insurance plan from the Missouri Educators Trust for next year. The base plan offered by the district will be $593. Staff will have an opportunity to buy up to four other plans.

The board discussed the sick leave payment plan. The plan is designed to pay employees for unused leave days when they leave Grundy R-5. To access the plan, a staff member must be employed by the district for a minimum of five years. Unused sick leave days will be paid out at a rate of $25 per day. Once a person passes the 60-day maximum built-up days, unused sick days will also be reimbursed at a rate of $25 per day each year.

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a staff wellness fair at the elementary school in Humphreys May 15th. The board agreed to pay for the $25 lab fee cost per employee.

A bid of $34,400 was approved from Jacob Webb for elementary school renovations. The renovations include the tornado shelter, a girls restroom, and the special education room.

Approval was given to a sports cooperative agreement with Newtown-Harris for next school year.

The board approved the letting of bids for propane, diesel fuel, milk, and bread for next school year. Bids will be opened at the May board meeting.

The board reviewed and approved the Cyber Security Incident Response Plan for Grundy R-5.

The district received an Immediate Responsive Services Grant from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for $23,990. The funds will be used for a social worker and to assist students with mental health issues.

The district has applied for a School Safety Grant for $50,000 to improve security.

The oath of office was given to board members Zachariah Kasinger, Brooke May, and Brenda Allnutt.

Officers were elected. They are President Opie Peterson, Vice President Zachariah Kasinger, Secretary Mary Lentz, and Treasurer Kaleb Shiflett.

After a closed session, the board approved the resignation of Trinity Cox as a kindergarten aide. The resignation will be effective at the end of the year.

The board approved hiring Rianna Patridge as a kindergarten teacher for next school year.

Dustin Koon was hired as the technology coordinator for a four-school consortium. The consortium consists of Grundy R-5, Princeton, Mercer, and Newtown-Harris. His salary was set at $62,000 per year.

Non-certified staff members were offered contracts for next school year.

Related