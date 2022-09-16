Grundy R-5 Board of Education release results of meeting on September 15th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education September 15th accepted a bid for the replacement and upgrade of entrances at the high school and elementary school. The bid was from Kramer Construction for $62,680 and included the front and back entrances at the schools.

A report was given on other building updates. The heating system was installed in the bus barn. The new dishwasher to be installed in October has been pushed back to November.

The board heard a report on bus transportation. Administration was directed to find a new lift bus for the school district. The board approved a limit of $25,000 for that purpose.

Beef bids were opened, and two bids were offered. The board approved an offer from a local farmer who wanted to donate a beef animal to Grundy R-5. The farmer wishes to stay anonymous.

The board set graduation dates. High school graduation will be in the high school gym May 14th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Preschool graduation will be May 18th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and fifth grade graduation will be May 18th at 6 o’clock in the evening. The preschool and fifth grade graduations will be at the elementary school.

The board approved paying for flu shots for staff members who requested them. The total cost will be $360.

A presentation was given on the Career Ladder Program. After discussion, the board voted to not participate for the 2022-2023 school year. If the plan is available next school year, the board will consider participation at that time.

The Safe Return to Instruction Plan and Annual Secretary of the Board Report were reviewed and approved.

The board discussed the future of the Galt City Ball Field. Three school board members will meet with the Galt Board of Aldermen to continue discussion of future plans.

After a closed session, it was announced the board voted to release Kylie Littleton from the remainder of her softball coaching contract. Ty Stillwell and Caleb Fairley were offered a contract for coaching the remainder of the softball season.

Angela Huffman was offered a contract as a part-time nurse for two days a week at $30 per hour. Laura Black was offered a contract as a high school paraprofessional.