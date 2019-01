The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education voted to hire a part-time Superintendent during a closed session Wednesday.

Phil Fox was hired for the position for the 2019-2020 school year with a salary of $36,000. Fox replaces Rob Deaver who is retiring at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

The board also voted to advertise for a full-time seventh through 12th-grade principal for next school year. Applications will be accepted until February 1st.