Grundy R-5 Board of Education denies request for use of bus barn, COVID-19 response discussed

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on Wednesday evening, October 14thdenied a request from Lewis Rogers to use the district bus barn for an auction in November. The bus barn was declared as surplus property, and the board would offer to sell it for the highest bid. Details of the bidding are to be released in the future.

An agreement was approved with the City of Galt for snow removal for the parking lots at the high and elementary schools for $100 per cleaning.

COVID-19 response was discussed, with the board agreeing to continue the present preventative measures and reevaluate the situation in the coming months. An addition was approved to the policy on bereavement leave to include father and mothers-in-law. Bids were reviewed for a furnace replacement at the high school. The board determined not to proceed with the project and look for other options. Repair options were reviewed for the elementary building. The administration was directed to seek more information before any decisions were made.

It was announced Grundy R-5 received a $1,800 grant award from the Patterson Family Foundation of Kansas City. It was also announced the United States Department of Agriculture extended the free lunch program for all students through the end of the school year.

No announcements were made after a closed session.

