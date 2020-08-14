Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves tax rate and school reopening plan

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved a tax rate prior to its regular meeting on the evening of Thursday, August 13th. The rate was set at $5.9207 per $100 of assessed valuation. That was the same rate was last year.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the school reopening plan. The plan is available at the end of this article.

The board approved increasing substitute teacher pay to $85 per day. It will be $100 per day for a long-term sub.

Other items approved included eligibility criteria for the free and reduced lunch program, the Department of Education Special Education Compliance Model, preliminary bus routes, and the Annual Secretary of the Board Report. Handbooks were approved for the elementary and high schools as well as teaching staff.

The board directed the administration to seek information regarding the replacement of an electric furnace in high school.

After a closed session, it was announced Karla Lowrey was hired as a speech implementer for the Grundy R-5 Elementary School. Nicole Head was hired as the speech-language pathologist.

The board approved an increase from one day to three days per week for District Nurse Angela Huffman.

Jessica Gannon was also approved as a bus aide.

You may read the reopening plan in the document embedded below, or if you so choose, can click HERE to open the plan, in PDF format, in a new browser window. The plan is also available on the Grundy County R-5 School District website.

Grundy R-5 Reopening Plan 2020



