Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves several new hires

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education discussed employee salaries for the 2018-2019 school year at its meeting Monday evening.

The board approved allowing only teachers who can move a step on the salary schedule for a year of experience to move that step. The base teacher salary will remain at $29,200.

The board accepted a bid from Terry Blattner to put in a handicapped accessible ramp to the ag shop building for $2,330. It approved advertising for someone to paint the elementary gym and stage area as well as the hallways in the high school. The board accepted a bid from Prairie Farms for milk for next school year. It accepted a bid for local miscellaneous foods from Galt Hometown Grocery.

The board also approved a bid from MFA for bus fuel for two cents below the pump price. The approved bids for milk, miscellaneous foods, and bus fuel were the only ones submitted for those items. The board also approved a bid from Ferrellgas for propane for $1.08 per gallon for next school year which was the lowest of three bids received.

The board accepted the resignation of elementary teacher Melanie Baxter and approved the continued participation in the A Plus Program as well as two new board policies.

In a closed session, the board voted to hire Jeni Moore and Danessa Derry as elementary instructors, Neva Harkins and Shelly Cunningham as elementary cooks, and Shontel Cross as a half-time music instructor and half-time elementary paraprofessional.

It also hired Taylor Ormsby as the kindergarten through 12th-grade guidance counselor for the 2018-2019 school year. The board approved junior high math instructor Tasha Wyant to also teach fifth and sixth-grade math for the 2018-2019 school year. It also approved the Terwilliger Therapy Team to provide physical therapy services for the district.

The board scheduled a special meeting to amend the 2017-2018 budget and approve the 2018-2019 budget. The meeting will be held at the high school in Galt on the evening of June 28th at 5:30.

