Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves salary increases; approves project list and purchases using emergency relief funds

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education April 14th approved increases in pay for 2021-2022.

Six hundred dollars was added to the base, which raises the base to $31,200. The increase for certified and non-certified staff is 2.4%. The high school principal base salary was raised to $65,600, elementary school principal to $66,400, and superintendent to $38,520.

The board approved a staff health fair on May 18th provided by the Sullivan County Health Department. The cost of $30 per employee will be paid by Grundy R-5.

The creation of an ESports Club was approved. High School Principal Matt Rayl will be the sponsor.

An FFA trip to Hannibal in June was approved.

Summer school was approved for selected students in the district. Dates will be announced in the future.

The board approved a proposal by the vocational agriculture teacher to make an outdoor classroom by the old gym.

Membership renewal was approved for the Missouri School Boards Association at a rate of $2,579.

The board approved a list of projects and purchases using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding. The list includes preschool equipment, Chromebooks, summer school, math and reading curriculum, I-Ready instructional software, a school nurse, and room renovations at the high school.

After a report on a list of specifications for the construction of a bus barn, the board approved a request for bids for the new bus barn. Bid opening will be at the May board meeting.

The board also approved the letting of bids for propane, diesel, milk, and bread.

After a closed session, it was announced all non-certified staff members considered for renewal were approved for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board accepted the resignation of Middle School/High School Math Teacher Tasha Wyant.

