The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved the purchase of new accounting software for the district Wednesday evening.

Bus transportation for next year was discussed and it was decided to advertise for bids. The board approved several online classes for various students. ACT and End of Course exam scores were reviewed.

Donnie Fordyce filed for the one one-year unexpired term on the board. Allen Berry and Opie Peterson each filed for the two three-year terms. Randy Radcliff and Danny Berry currently hold the positions, but neither filed for reelection.

The board received certificates of recognition provided by the Missouri School Boards Association for service to Grundy R-5.

Students of the Quarter and A and B Honor Roll students were recognized.