Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves purchase of school bus

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education, on February 12, reviewed the purchase of a school bus from the Knox County School District for $32,500. The 2016 International bus, capable of holding 71 passengers, will be exclusively used for trips.

The board also approved a design for a mural to be painted on the high school gym wall by Jim Norris of Trenton.

A memorandum of understanding with Missouri State University was approved for participation in the Pathways for Paras program.

Furthermore, the board reviewed a bid for repairs to the south wall of the elementary building. This bid was tabled for further review.

The schedule for the senior trip, set for May 6 through May 9, was reviewed, along with district athletic competitions. No action was taken on these matters.

After a closed session, contracts for the 2024-2025 school year were offered to High School Principal Matt Rayl and Elementary Principal Jennifer Dyer. Salaries will be determined at a later date.

