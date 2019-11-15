Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves property and liability insurance cost

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education this week approved insurance to be provided by the Missouri United School Insurance Council for 2020. Superintendent Phil Fox reports the property and liability insurance will cost $36,206, which is up about $650 from 2019.

Updates were approved to the District Wellness Plan involving personnel changes.

The board approved the candidate filing period for the April board member election. Candidates can file at the Grundy R-5 High School Office on December 17th through January 21st from 7:30 to 3:30, except when the office is closed for Christmas Break and on days of inclement weather. Board members with terms expiring are Abe Carver, Tyson Christy, and Donnie Fordyce.

Hard surface road bus routes were approved as well as a new superintendent evaluation tool. Fox says the district wanted to make the superintendent evaluation more detailed, so it built its own tool. The tool will allow the superintendent to improve in areas in which he or she might have been found deficient.

After a review of the yearbook options for next year, the board decided to stay with a hardcover book and sell extra yearbooks at home basketball games.

Missouri Consultants for Education policy updates and reports from the elementary and high school principals were approved.

It was reported that Grundy R-5 is looking for a new Parents as Teachers instructor. The administration is to coordinate with the Pleasant View and Laredo school districts to find and employ a new instructor.

Work is being completed in preparation for the Food Service Review to take place on December 12th.

After an executive session, it was announced the board approved the resignation of Paraprofessional Bronwyn Griffin.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares