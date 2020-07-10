Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves increase in lunch prices

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education the evening of Thursday, July 9th approved participation in the Federal School Lunch Program for the 2020-2021 school year and set meal prices.

All prices have increased by 10 cents from the previous school year. They are $2.70 for high school lunch, $2.60 for elementary lunch, $2.70 for adult lunch, $1.30 for high school breakfast, $1.20 for elementary breakfast, and $1.50 for adult breakfast.

The board approved the purchase of a new dishwasher from Meyer Laboratories for the elementary school. The total cost is to be $5,940 with a five-year service agreement.

The tax rate hearing for Grundy R-5 was set for the evening of August 13th at 5 o’clock. It will be held prior to the regular monthly meeting at 5:15.

The board approved the Conflict of Interest Ordinance for the Missouri Ethics Commission.

There was a report on opening school procedures for the upcoming school year. Administration was directed to continue developing a plan.

After a closed session, it was announced Cassie Allnutt was hired as an elementary cook.

