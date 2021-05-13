Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves bids for fuel, bread, milk and propane

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education approved various bids on May 12th.

One was for a proposal from Noah Swartzentruber to construct a bus barn at an estimated price of $96,000.

Other bids approved were from MFA for propane at $1.399 per gallon and diesel at $2.29 per gallon, as well as Galt Hometown Grocery for bread.

A bid was approved from Prairie Farms for milk. The bid included 33.07 cents for one percent chocolate milk, 30.28 cents for one percent white, and 29.23 cents for skim. Extra milk purchased by students will stay at 25 cents per carton.

The board approved a bus mechanic agreement with the Princeton School District. Grundy R-5 will pay $12,000 per year for mechanic work and maintenance of the buses.

A proposal was approved to purchase playground equipment for the new preschool for $14,840 from Children’s Specialists Equipment of Nixa.

The board approved the district offering voluntary student accident insurance for the next school year. Ryan Blankenship of Park Hills offers the coverage.

A work release program was approved for seniors next year. The work released will be supervised by teachers in the vocational agriculture and business departments.

An intensive needs checklist was approved for the special education department.

Summer school plans were reviewed for students at the high school. Summer school will be held May 17th through 28th.

After a closed session, it was announced the board offered contracts to Julie Pedo as an elementary paraprofessional and Bobbi Novak as a part-time music instructor.

Related