Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves 2023-2024 School Calendar

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 school calendar on February 16th. The calendar involves a four-day school week. The first day will be August 22nd, and the last day is scheduled for May 17th.

The board approved a request from the senior class to move the senior trip from the Lake of the Ozarks to Branson.

A three-year contract was approved with Wagner Portrait Group for producing yearbooks for the district. The total cost for 130 yearbooks will be $3,250.

The board approved a bid from the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri to provide the district with financing for its lighting update project. The amount is $70,000, and the annual interest rate is 5.7%.

The board approved a part-time superintendent salary schedule.

A transfer was approved for $163,360 from Fund 1 to Fund 4 in the budget.

The discussion was tabled until the next meeting on bids from Kramer Construction for work on three elementary school projects.

After a closed session, the board offered contracts for the 2023-2024 school year to High School Principal Matt Rayl and Elementary School Principal Jennifer Dyer. The salary will be determined at a later date.

The hiring of Samantha Pesquiera was approved as the middle school and high school social studies teacher for 2023-2024.

