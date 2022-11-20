Grundy R-5 Board of Education announces results of meeting on November 17th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance coverage on November 17th. Coverage will go from December 31st this year to December 31st, 2023. The total cost of the coverage will be $41,931.

The board approved a Christmas appreciation gift for non-certified staff members. It will include a gift card and luncheon.

An open gym was approved for Sunday evenings.

Hard surface bus routes were approved.

The board approved the IXL Learning Program for middle school history and science classes.

Filing dates were approved for the April 4th election. Filing will be from December 6th through 27th. Candidates can file in the Grundy R-5 office Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 to 3:30. The office will be closed from December 16th from 12:30 through December 26th. It will be open on December 27th from 8 to 3 o’clock. Three positions are open for three-year terms.

The board reviewed the superintendent evaluation. It also heard a report on the varsity basketball and the possible hiring of a junior varsity coach. No action was taken on those matters.

A construction update was given about concrete work completed at the elementary school. New doors for the high school and elementary school will be delivered in mid-December.

The school is working to replace all present fixture light bulbs with LED lighting.

No announcement was made from a closed session.