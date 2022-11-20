Grundy R-5 Board of Education announces results of meeting on November 17th

Local News November 20, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Grundy County R-5 School District website
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance coverage on November 17th. Coverage will go from December 31st this year to December 31st, 2023. The total cost of the coverage will be $41,931.

The board approved a Christmas appreciation gift for non-certified staff members. It will include a gift card and luncheon.

An open gym was approved for Sunday evenings.

Hard surface bus routes were approved.

The board approved the IXL Learning Program for middle school history and science classes.

Filing dates were approved for the April 4th election. Filing will be from December 6th through 27th. Candidates can file in the Grundy R-5 office Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 to 3:30. The office will be closed from December 16th from 12:30 through December 26th. It will be open on December 27th from 8 to 3 o’clock. Three positions are open for three-year terms.

The board reviewed the superintendent evaluation. It also heard a report on the varsity basketball and the possible hiring of a junior varsity coach. No action was taken on those matters.

A construction update was given about concrete work completed at the elementary school. New doors for the high school and elementary school will be delivered in mid-December.

The school is working to replace all present fixture light bulbs with LED lighting.

No announcement was made from a closed session.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

