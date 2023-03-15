Grundy R-5 Board of Education announces results of meeting on March 14th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved an agreement for auditing services on March 14th. Conrad and Higgins, LLC will provide the services for $6,950 for 2023, $7,250 for 2024, and $7,550 for 2025.

Approval was given for a new information system for the district. Common Goal Systems will provide the software and training for $6,346.

The board did a walk-through of the elementary school building and directed the administration to get bids for renovating the tornado shelter in the school.

The administration shared salary information. After discussion, no decision was made.

A report was given on insurance next year. The district insurance provider is the Missouri Educators Trust. The premium increase is 1.9% over last year. The decision to choose a district-paid plan was tabled until next month.

There was a discussion about a proposal to raise the value of unused sick days when a person leaves the district. The present value is $5 per day. The board directed the administration to gather information for review next month.

It was reported that all buses passed the Highway Patrol inspection on February 28th.

After a closed session, it was announced all certified staff members were rehired for the next school year, except Kindergarten Teacher Mary Cypert.

The board offered High School Principal Matt Rayl a four percent salary increase to his base pay and Elementary School Principal Jennifer Dyer a three percent increase on her base pay for next school year.

Related