Grundy R-5 Board of Education accepts resignation, offers contracts to several in closed session

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education accepted a resignation at a special meeting on March 23rd and offered several contracts for employment.

A resignation was received from Kindergarten through 12th Grade Special Education Instructor Rusty Burns.

Contracts for employment were offered were to Samantha DeRyke for kindergarten, Lindsay Wyatt for third grade, Marsha McLain for fourth grade, and Jerry Kiger for high school/middle school special education. The contracts have been verbally accepted.

The contract announcements were made after a closed session.

