Grundy R-5 Board of Ed sanctions new budget, deficit of $227,628 anticipated

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved the preliminary budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year during a special meeting held on June 27. The budget anticipates revenues of $2,619,318 and expenditures of $2,846,946, resulting in a projected deficit of $227,628.

Additionally, the board approved amendments to the 2023-2024 budget to align with the actual financial outcomes for the year. Actual expenditures were $2,920,176, while actual revenues amounted to $3,076,767, leaving a surplus of $156,591.

The board also sanctioned the district’s participation in the 2024-2025 Teacher Baseline Grant, aiming to support and retain teaching staff.

A new lawn mower bid from Pettijohn of Trenton, priced at $12,594, received board approval.

Discussions on changes to the high school handbook took place, although no action was taken on this matter during the meeting.

In an executive session following the meeting, the board announced the hiring of Caitlyn White as the assistant cook at the elementary school.

