Grundy R-5 Board accepts resignation of music instructor, hires replacement

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education accepted a resignation during a special meeting yesterday (Wednesday). Shontel Cross resigned from her part-time music position. The resignation is effective at the end of the first semester.

In a closed session, the board voted to hire Julie Peto to replace Cross as a part-time music instructor effective January 3rd.

The superintendent’s position for the 2019-2020 school year was discussed. The position will be open due to the retirement of Rob Deaver. The board voted to offer a contract to an individual. A name will not be released until a signed contract is returned.