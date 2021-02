Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Homecoming coronation will be held at Grundy County R-5 after February 17th’s varsity basketball games against Meadville starting at 6 o’clock.

Candidates are seniors Macy Saul and Cooper Lewis, junior Kammi Phillips, sophomore Skylar Bonnett and Cole Peterson, and freshmen Kaylee Fischer and Slade Hill.

Each attendee is required to have a ticket to be admitted into the games at Grundy R-5.

