Four Grundy Electric Cooperative linemen left for Santee Electric Cooperative in Kingstree, South Carolina Friday morning to help with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Florence.

Grundy Electric reports Mace Ormsy, Brent McClintick, Rick Gamble, and Mason Larson join 162 Missouri cooperative line workers from 33 of the state’s electric cooperatives.

The cooperative notes Missouri is sending both construction and service crews to help with power restoration.