Grundy Electric Cooperative to issue capital credit checks

Trenton, Missouri, September 14, 2022 – Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors, voted to make a general refund of capital credits in the amount of approximately $451,636.26. The board voted to retire 100% of the capital credits for the year 1989 and twenty-five percent of the year 2021 to the membership.

The Cooperative began returning capital credits as part of a general retirement in 1990 and to date has refunded over $9 million in capital credit allocations to current and past members. General manager Scott Wilson stated, “The return of patronage capital is just one of the privileges of cooperative membership and we are pleased to make this refund to our current and past members.”

The capital credit refund checks will be mailed to members in October.