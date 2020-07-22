Grundy Electric Cooperative to hold “drive-thru” annual membership meeting

The Grundy Electric Cooperative will hold a special drive-through annual membership meeting due to safety concerns with COVID-19. Grundy Electric Cooperative member-owners are invited to drive through the parking lot at the South Harrison R-2 High School of Bethany the evening of August 6th from 4:30 to 6:30.
Members will stay in their vehicles, register, and vote for three directors. Candidates are director incumbents Rodney Ewing for Area Number 3 for portions of Wayne, Ringgold, and Decatur counties in Iowa; Richard Moore for Area Number 4 for Mercer County; and Marvin Harding for Area Number 5 for Harrison County and a portion of Gentry County.
Members will receive an annual report of the cooperative, a $30 bill credit, and a flashlight.
Members who are unable to attend the drive-through meeting August 6th can vote at the Grundy Electric Cooperative offices of Trenton or Princeton during normal business hours through August 6th and receive registration gifts.