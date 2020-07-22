Grundy Electric Cooperative to hold “drive-thru” annual membership meeting

The Grundy Electric Cooperative will hold a special drive-through annual membership meeting due to safety concerns with COVID-19. Grundy Electric Cooperative member-owners are invited to drive through the parking lot at the South Harrison R-2 High School of Bethany the evening of August 6th from 4:30 to 6:30.

Members will stay in their vehicles, register, and vote for three directors. Candidates are director incumbents Rodney Ewing for Area Number 3 for portions of Wayne, Ringgold, and Decatur counties in Iowa; Richard Moore for Area Number 4 for Mercer County; and Marvin Harding for Area Number 5 for Harrison County and a portion of Gentry County.

Members will receive an annual report of the cooperative, a $30 bill credit, and a flashlight.

Members who are unable to attend the drive-through meeting August 6th can vote at the Grundy Electric Cooperative offices of Trenton or Princeton during normal business hours through August 6th and receive registration gifts.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares