Grundy Electric Cooperative to hold annual membership meeting

Grundy Electric Cooperative will host its annual membership meeting during August.

All Grundy Electric Cooperative members are invited to the event at the Trenton High School gym August 1st. Registration, dinner, and musical entertainment by the Marks Family from Jefferson City will begin at 4:30 that afternoon.

The business meeting will begin at 6:30 and will include a report on the state of the coop and election of two officers.

Bus rides from Bethany and Princeton to the Grundy Electric Cooperative annual meeting August 1st will be available to members. Members interested in a bus ride should contact the GEC business office before July 29th at 800-279-2249.