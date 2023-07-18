Grundy Electric Cooperative to hold annual membership meeting in August

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy Electric Cooperative will host its annual membership meeting next month for member-owners.

Dinner and registration will start at the South Harrison High School of Bethany on August 3rd at 4:30. Grandview Station will provide musical entertainment.

The business meeting will begin at 6:30. It will include reports on the cooperative, an election of directors, and voting on proposed bylaw amendments.

Registered members will receive a $10 energy credit and a tote bag. There will be a drawing for six $200 electric bill credits at the Grundy Electric Cooperative membership meeting on August 3rd.

