Grundy Electric Cooperative to hold annual meeting on August 4th

Grundy Electric Cooperative will host its annual meeting at the Trenton High School in August.

Dinner and registration will start on August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm. Registered members will receive a $10 energy credit and bucket.

The Marks Family from Jefferson City will provide musical entertainment.

The business meeting will begin at 6:30 pm with a report presented on the state of the coop. There will also be an election of officers.

A drawing will be held for six $200 electric bill credits and other prizes.